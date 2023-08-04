4 nabbed after attacking cop

Bathinda, August 3
Police head constable Kikkar Singh was attacked by a group of five snatchers near Dhunike village in Bathinda district late last evening.
He has suffered a severe injury on the hand. The police said four accused were arrested with the help of villagers.
The car-borne accused reportedly snatched a phone, purse and other valuables from a person in the Sangat tehsil area. Kikkar Singh started chasing the accused and he managed to intercept them on the Dhunike-Kalcharani road.
As he overpowered an accused, another snatcher attacked him with sword in which his right hand was badly injured.
