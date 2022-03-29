4 names proposed for PCC prez in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 28

Senior Congress leaders appointed by party president Sonia Gandhi to identify the reasons for the electoral loss in Punjab and suggest remedial measures have recommended a panel of four leaders for the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president.

After having factored in factionalism and infighting in the state unit, the leaders have forwarded the names to the party president. A decision is expected soon.

Without naming the probable candidates for the post, a senior leader said the panel included two MPs.

Sources say MPs Ravneet Bittu and Santokh Chaudhary are among the probables. Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is also among the contenders for the post.

With the 2024 General Election just two years away, state party leaders have been asked to strategise accordingly and make organisational changes.

A senior Congress leader said the party had taken a serious view of the infighting and contradictory statements by senior leaders in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

The Congress was reduced to just 18 seats from 77 it had won in the 2017 elections.

“Factors such as loyality, seniority and credibility will be factored in while choosing the state unit chief. Sonia Gandhi’s decision will be acceptable to all,” said the leader.

The series of meetings convened by PCC ex-chief Navjot Sidhu in the last few days is being seen by the leadership as a pressure tactic to propose his name as the party chief for the second term and Sukhpal Khaira as the Leader of Opposition (LoP). The sources say it would be a challenge for the party to choose the LoP among the 18 MLAs.