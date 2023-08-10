4 of Bambiha gang held, one injured during encounter

Sangrur, August 9
One member of the Bambiha gang suffered a bullet injury on the feet during an encounter with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Bathinda and Barnala police. Four persons were arrested.
Barnala CIA incharge Baljit Singh said a car was intercepted near Handiaya on the Barnala-Bathinda road following a tip-off. The four persons sitting in the car opened fire on the police.
“We also retaliated and the firing continued for around 10 minutes. Bambiha gang members Sukhjinder Singh (alias Sukhi Khan), Yadwinder Singh, Husanpreet Singh and Jagsir Singh were arrested. Sukhi Khan has suffered a bullet injury on the feet and is admitted to a local hospital, while the remaining three are in our custody,” he added.
The police seized three pistols of .30 bore, 20 live cartridges and one car from the accused.
