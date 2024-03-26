Jaipur, March 26
Four members of a family were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a roadways bus and a car on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.
Chunavadh Sub-Inspector Rajeev Rayal said the family had come from Punjab's Moga to meet their relatives in Padampur when the accident took place near Tatarsar village in Ganganagar.
Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep Kaur (32), and their one-year-old daughter Vani died on the spot. While Surajveer's sister Manveer Kaur was injured and rushed to a hospital, Rayal said.
The bus driver fled from the scene, he added.
A case had been registered and the bodies sent to hospital for post-mortem, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company
The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...
Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana
He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh
For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone
The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...
4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar
Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...
100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer
CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...