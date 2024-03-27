4 of family killed in car-bus collision

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 26

Four members of a family, including a newly married couple, from Bagha Purana in Moga district died as the car they were travelling in collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus today afternoon near Bhagwansar village on the Sriganganagar-Padampur road. An 18-month-old girl child was seriously injured. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Sriganganagar.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Surajveer Singh (32), his wife Mandeep Kaur (31), mother Kuldeep Kaur (56) and sister Manveer Kaur (33). The injured baby has been identified as Manveer’s daughter Vani.

ASI Kanwarpal Singh of Chunawadh police station said Surajveer and his sister Manveer lived in Canada. Surajveer married Mandeep just 18 months back. Surajveer Singh along with his wife, mother, sister and niece had gone to Padampur yesterday to meet his aunt. They were returning today.

