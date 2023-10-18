4 operatives of Pakistan-based terror module nabbed

Chandigarh, October 17
The police have averted possible targeted killings of prominent persons with the arrest of four operatives of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and operated by US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia.
The accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Raja Bains, a resident of Batala, Bawa Singh of Luddarh village in Amritsar, Gurkirpal Singh, alias Gagan Randhawa, and Amanat Gill of Amritsar.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said cops also seized a .32 bore pistol along with 10 cartridges from the possession of the accused. He said Rinda and HappyPassia had hired two shooters to target prominent individuals. The Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, nabbed Vikramjit and Bawa, said the DGP.
Preliminary interrogation of the duo revealed that Happy Passia promised to pay Rs 15 lakh to Vikramjit to carry out the targeted killings, said Yadav, adding that the accused had also conducted the recce of his target in the last week of September 2023.
The DGP said the pistol and bullets were arranged by Happy Passia through his associates — Gurkirpal Singh, alias Gagan Randhawa, Hari Singh, alias Harry and Amanat Gill of Amritsar.“Following the disclosures of the accused, cops nabbed Gurkirpal and Amanat, while Hari managed to flee abroad,” he said.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA Act, Sections 115, 153, 153A and 120B of the IPC Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots