4 operatives of Pakistan-based terror module nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The police have averted possible targeted killings of prominent persons with the arrest of four operatives of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and operated by US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia.

The accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Raja Bains, a resident of Batala, Bawa Singh of Luddarh village in Amritsar, Gurkirpal Singh, alias Gagan Randhawa, and Amanat Gill of Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said cops also seized a .32 bore pistol along with 10 cartridges from the possession of the accused. He said Rinda and HappyPassia had hired two shooters to target prominent individuals. The Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, nabbed Vikramjit and Bawa, said the DGP.

Preliminary interrogation of the duo revealed that Happy Passia promised to pay Rs 15 lakh to Vikramjit to carry out the targeted killings, said Yadav, adding that the accused had also conducted the recce of his target in the last week of September 2023.

The DGP said the pistol and bullets were arranged by Happy Passia through his associates — Gurkirpal Singh, alias Gagan Randhawa, Hari Singh, alias Harry and Amanat Gill of Amritsar.“Following the disclosures of the accused, cops nabbed Gurkirpal and Amanat, while Hari managed to flee abroad,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA Act, Sections 115, 153, 153A and 120B of the IPC Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

#Pakistan