4 peddlers held, arms, ammo seized

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 18

The police arrested four persons and seized Rs 10 lakh drug money, one pistol, two magazines, 48 cartridges and two bikes from them on Saturday.

The gang had smuggled 26.85 kg heroin through drone on December 2 and 2.67 kg heroin on December 15. Both consignments were confiscated by the BSF and the police.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said the suspects had been identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Debu, of Noorshah village, Ravi Kumar of Noor Mohammad, Kuldeep Singh, alias Sonu, of Karni Khera, and Dular Chander Dass, alias Sonu, of Karni Khera village.

Sources said the suspects were active in narcotic smuggling for quite some time and used to talk to Pakistani smugglers through video calls on WhatsApp. The police said some more accomplices of the suspects would be nabbed soon.

#fazilka