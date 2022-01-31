4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Chandigarh/Bathinda, Jan 30
The Punjab Lok Congress’ (PLC) four candidates will now contest on the BJP symbol. Its Bathinda (Urban) candidate Raj Nambardar, today formally joined the BJP.
Besides Nambardar, other PLC leaders included Kamaldeep Saini (Kharar), Jagmohan Sharma (Ludhiana East), former SAD MLA Prem Mittal (Atam Nagar).
Nambardar said: “My supporters wanted me to contest on the lotus symbol. I took up the matter with Capt Amarinder, following which I got the go-ahead.” Nambardar said voters in the urban areas related more with the ‘lotus’ than ‘hockey and ball’ of the PLC. The BJP is contesting on 65 seats, PLC 37 and SAD(S) 15.
