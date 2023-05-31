4 Punjabis win Alberta provincial poll

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 30

Four Punjabis have been elected to the provincial legislature of Alberta on Monday. A total of 15 Punjabis contested in Calgary and Edmonton.

Sitting cabinet minister from United Conservative Party (UCP) Rajan Sawhney won from Calgary North West. Sawhney defeated Michael Lisboa-Smith of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Incumbent NDP MLA Jasvir Deol again won from Edmonton Meadows. He defeated Amritpal Singh Matharu of the UCP.

Parmeet Singh Boporai of the NDP defeated sitting MLA Devinder Toor of the UCP from Calgary Falconridge. In Calgary North East, NDP’s Gurinder Brar defeated Inder Grewal of the UCP.

Amanpreet Singh Gill lost from Calgary-Bhullar-Mccall, Raman Athwal from Edmonton Mill Woods, R Singh Bath from Edmonton Ellerslie, Gurinder Singh Gill from Calgary-Cross, Harry Singh from Drayton Valley-Devon, Aman Sandhu from Calgary-Cross, Jeewan Mangat from Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and Braham Luddu from Lethbridge-West.

As per the 2021 Census, more than half of Canada’s Sikhs can be found in one of four cities—Brampton (1,63,260), Surrey (1,54,415), Calgary (49,465) and Edmonton (41,385).