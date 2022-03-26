4 senior cops shifted

Chandigarh, March 25
In transfer orders issued on Friday, Prabodh Kumar, Special DGP Investigation, Lokpal, has been posted as Special DGP Intelligence. SS Srivastava, ADGP Traffic, has been posted as ADGP Intelligence in place of Amardeep Singh Rai, who has been posted as ADGP Traffic. Gurpreet Kaur Deo, ADGP, Administration, has been appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer of Punjab Police in place of Ishwar Singh, ADG-cum-Director Vigilance. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi
India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety
Power crisis looms as coal prices soar
Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...
Debris of collapsed tower to be tested
Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...