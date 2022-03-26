4 senior cops shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

In transfer orders issued on Friday, Prabodh Kumar, Special DGP Investigation, Lokpal, has been posted as Special DGP Intelligence. SS Srivastava, ADGP Traffic, has been posted as ADGP Intelligence in place of Amardeep Singh Rai, who has been posted as ADGP Traffic. Gurpreet Kaur Deo, ADGP, Administration, has been appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer of Punjab Police in place of Ishwar Singh, ADG-cum-Director Vigilance. —