4 shooters of Bishnoi gang held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

They have been identified as Mehfooz, alias Vishal Khan, of Saidpura in Dera Bassi; Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, of Khedi Gujran in Dera Bassi; Ankit of Narainpur in Panchkula; and Goldy of Kheri in Panchkula. Six pistols and 26 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

DGP Yadav said following reliable inputs, the AGTF arrested the four shooters, who were tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to harm their rival gang members.

He said the four are history-sheeters and have been facing cases of heinous crimes, including attempt to murder, car-jacking and extortion, and those under the Arms Act in Punjab and Haryana.

ADGP Promod Ban said accused Vishal was wanted in a case pertaining to the recovery of six pistols. Though his aide Nitish Rana was arrested by the Dhakoli police, he had managed to escape from the spot then.

Vishal was also allegedly involved in a firing incident that took place at the premises of a pub and restaurant in Mohali in March 2022, he said, adding that he had opened fire on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money.

ADGP Ban said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act in SAS Nagar and further investigations are on. (With inputs from PTI)

Cases registered in Punjab & Haryana

Four history-sheeters are facing cases of heinous crimes, including attempt to murder, car-jacking and extortion and those under the Arms Act in Punjab and Haryana