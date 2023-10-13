4-time Talwandi Sabo MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 12

Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, who was a four-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo Vidhan Sabha seat, has left SAD. He has resigned from all posts of the party. Sidhu said that joining Akali Dal was his biggest mistake. He claimed, "I have not received any show-cause notice.”

He has alleged that dictatorship is going on in the Akali Dal. “I have never spoken against the party and no one has heard my side. No one talked about me. If Parkash Singh Badal was there today, he would have called me," he said. “I will announce the next step only after consulting my people.”

Sidhu said during a press conference that he joined SAD in 2014. For the sake of the Badal family, he left the post of MLA, said goodbye to the Congress and joined the Akali Dal. He said Captain Amarinder Singh had also asked him to rejoin the Congress. Late on Wednesday evening, party spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha had said Sidhu has been served a show-cause notice that sought his reply within 24 hours.

