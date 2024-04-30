4-year-old daughter of IPS couple dies after choking on milk

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 30

In a shocking incident, the four-year-old daughter of IPS couple Ravjot Grewal and Navneet Bains died of choking after milkshake that she was drinking incidentally entered her windpipe.

The incident took place on Monday night at their residence in Fatehgarh Sahib. She was then rushed to a private hospital in Mohali where she was declared brought dead.

Ravjot Grewal is currently posted as SSP Fatehgarh Sahib while Navneet Bains is serving as SSP Jagraon.

