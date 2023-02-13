4 youths stuck in Libya for two months return home

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 12

Four youths, including one from Ropar district, who were stuck in Libya for past two months returned home today.

The victims said their air tickets were arranged by ‘Pehlan Insaniyat’ organisation of Ropar district BJP president Ajayvir Singh Lalpura.

Holding a press conference along with three of these youths, Ajayvir said that Lakhwinder Singh of Lang Majari village near Anandpur Sahib; Gurpreet Singh of Nurpur Rajputan village of Kapurthala district; Joginder Singh of Fatehgarh Karotana village of Moga district; and Sanoj Kumar of Bihar have returned from Libya.

He said that he got information about these youths being stuck in Libya. So he contacted the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the Ministry of External Affairs and other officials of the Government of India. He also interacted with the youths through video call from where he got to know the current situation of the youths.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Lalpura and a senior official of the MEA posted in Libya Paramjit Singh made efforts for the return of these youths.

Lakhwinder Singh of Lang Majari said that an agent got him a tourist visa for Dubai and promised to get him a job there. When he went there, the agent sent him to Libya, where he came to know that he would have to work for a private contractor. The contractor started taking work from them without paying a single penny. They got food irregularly and when the youths protested, they started beating them brutally, he alleged.