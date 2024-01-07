 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

Migratory birds to stay till March and April

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

Migratory birds spotted at Harike wetland in Punjab's Tarn Taran. Tribune file



PTI

Harike (Punjab), January 7

Around 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds are estimated to have arrived at Punjab’s Harike wetland so far.

The arrival of avian guests was late this season because of the delay in onset of the winter season.

The Harike wetland, which is north India’s largest wetland, spreads over 86 square kilometres in the Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Kapurthala districts of Punjab.

It serves as a habitat to rare species of migratory water birds during the winter season.

The wetland is located on the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

Migratory birds of around 90 species from different countries, including Siberia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia and other parts of the world arrive at the Harike wetland every year after water bodies get frozen at their native places in winter.

Winged birds which arrive at the Harike wetland stay till March and April.

“Around 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds are estimated to have arrived at Harike,” said Gitanjali Kanwar, coordinator, World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) India.

The exact number of the arrival of migratory birds will be known after the census exercise of water birds is conducted this month, she further said.

Migratory birds usually start coming in September but this season, they started arriving in November, said Kanwar, attributing the delay to the late commencement of the winter season.

The number of migratory birds is expected to rise further in the coming days, she said.

At the Harike wetland, species like greylag geese, coots, gadwall, northern pintail, common teal, common pochard, northern shoveler, godwits, redshank, spoonbills and painted storks have arrived.

We expect pochard and ducks to come in more numbers, she added.

Meanwhile, district forest and wildlife officer (Ferozepur range) Lakhwinder Singh said teams have been deputed for undertaking round-the-clock patrolling at Harike to check poaching of migratory birds.

More than 65,000 migratory birds from different countries arrived in 2023, which was almost 12 per cent lesser than the number of winged guests that arrived in 2021.

There was no census of migratory birds in 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 74,869 migratory birds of 88 different species arrived in 2021 while the number of winged visitors was 91,025 with 90 species in 2020 at the Harike wetland.

There were 94,771 birds of 94 species and 1,23,128 birds of 83 species in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Apart from the Harike wetland, Punjab has five more protected wetlands - ?Keshopur Miani wetland, Nangal wetland, Ropar wetland, Kanjli wetland and Beas river wetland. Besides these, the Ranjit Sagar Dam conservation reserve has been recognised as a national wetland.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

2
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

3
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

4
World

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

5
India

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

6
Punjab

Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

7
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

8
World

Canada PM Trudeau's plane breaks down again after similar incident at G20 summit in India

9
Chandigarh

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

10
Trending

Former South Africa cricketer Makhaya Ntini sings ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’ in this viral video also featuring Ravichandran Ashwin

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Sunshine moment

Sunshine moment: ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics

India becomes fourth country to have a space observatory

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates

On Thursday, 5-6 pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged ve...

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Visit taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Indian co...

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

According to National Statistical Office, Indian economy wil...

Voting begins for Bangladesh's General Election amid boycott by main Opposition BNP

Voting begins for Bangladesh's General Election amid boycott by main Opposition BNP

PM Sheikh Hasina eyes another term


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

Chandigarh: 2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Satya Pal Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds Chandigarh’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Fire near Modi Mill flyover triggers snarl-up

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW