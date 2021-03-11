40% hike in allowance on cards for 2,000 gallantry awardees

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 7

War heroes from Punjab may be in for a bonanza with a 40 per cent hike being proposed in the allowances paid by the state government to recipients of gallantry awards. The matter is expected to be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting.

“We have worked out the modalities and prepared a note which is scheduled to be on the agenda of the forthcoming Cabinet meeting,” a source familiar with the issue said. There are over 2,000 recipients of gallantry and distinguished service awards in Punjab.

In addition to benefits awarded by the Centre, state governments have their own policies to honour gallantry award recipients. These policies differ from state to state and may include monetary allowances, rebate in local taxes, reservation in jobs, educational institutes and house allotments and some other concessions and welfare schemes.

According to sources, the ex gratia paid to soldiers’ kin killed on operational duty is also being enhanced. “In his speech in the Assembly, the Governor had said the state government is committed to providing relief or honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the families of the martyred jawans of Punjab. The case is under process,” the source said. In November 2002, a new policy was introduced under which a one-time lump sum amount was to be paid to new awardees. Earlier awardees were to continue getting the monthly allowance. In 2021, the monthly allowance for Param Vir Chakra recipients was increased from Rs 23,100 to Rs 41,580 and for Ashok Chakra from Rs 18,480 to Rs 33,264.

For Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, the allowance was increased from Rs 17,556 and Rs 13,860, to Rs 31,601 and Rs 24,948, respectively, while for the Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra Rs 18,295 and Rs 11,664 from Rs 10,164 and Rs 6,480, respectively. Since April 2016, the lump sum grant to the Param Vir Chakra has been fixed at Rs 2 crore, Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra at Rs 1 crore and for Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra at Rs 50 lakh.

Ex gratia to martyrs’ kin may be up