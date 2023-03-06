40 lakh people expected to attend Hola Mohalla celebrations: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said an efforts were being made to organise the Hola Mohalla Mahotsav at Sri Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, from March 6 to March 8 as a single-use plastic free and zero waste to landfill event.

Nijjar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Local Government Department was continuously striving to provide basic facilities, clean and pollution-free environment to people of the state.

Nijjar said about 40 lakh people were expected to attend the Hola Mohalla Mahotsav and more than 350 langars were being organised.

The Cabinet Minister said the aim of the government was to make the state free from single use plastic, proper waste management and achieve the goal of zero waste to landfill. To achieve this objective, wet and dry waste would be segregated from the sources place. He said that this wet and dry waste would be composted through MRF machines and its fertiliser would be made.

The entire fair area has been divided into eight sectors by the department. Sanitary inspectors, teams of sewer men and sanitation workers from 14 municipal corporations and municipal councils of the state have been deployed for the purpose of cleanliness at Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib. He said 200 volunteer teams of NGOs, colleges and school students will also make an effort to educate people about not using single-use plastic and zero waste to landfill.