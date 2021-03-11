40 Punjabis in the fray for Brampton civic elections

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 21

The municipal elections in Brampton city of Ontario, Canada, has evoked a lot of interest for locals, as around 40 Punjabi candidates are in the fray. The elections are scheduled for October 24.

Nikki Kaur, Prabh Kaur Mand and Bob Singh are locked in an interesting battle for the post of Mayor.

Attend, host barbeque parties The signboard battle and the door-to-door campaign have already started in Brampton city

The contenders are hosting or attending barbeque parties and weekend get-togethers

Of special interest to Punjabis is ward Nos. 9 and 10. Of the 11 candidates, nine are natives of Punjab. They are Jagdish Singh Grewal, Mahendra Gupta, Manpreet Othi, Harkirat Singh (for the city council), Aneep Dhade, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Azad Singh, Gagan Lal and Gurpratap Singh Toor (for the regional council).

In ward Nos. 9 and 10, Robbie Bassi, Taranvir Dhaliwal, Yadwinder Gossal and Satpaul Singh Johal are in the fray for the post of Trustee, Peel District School Board.

In ward Nos. 1 and 5, Harshmeet Dhillon and Kapil Om Parkash are contesting for the city council, while Seema Passi is trying her luck for the regional council. Harparminderjit Singh Gadri and Shajinder Padda are contesting for the Trustee, Peel District School Board.

In ward Nos. 2 and 6, Navjit Kaur Brar and Hardip Singh are contesting for the city council, and Babita Gupta and Gurpreet Singh Pabla are contesting for regional council. Nirpal Sekhon is contesting for the post of Trustee, Peel District School Board.

In ward Nos. 3 and 4, Jasmohan Singh Mankoo and Tejeshwar Soin are contesting for the city council, while Ameek Singh is trying his luck for the regional council. Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal is in the fray for the post of Trustee, Peel District School Board.

In ward Nos. 7 and 8, Kuljit Singh Batra, Baljit Bawa, Daminder Ghumman, Jaskaran Sandhu and Gagan Sandhu are contesting for the city council. Ripudaman Singh Dhillon and Gurinder Sehgal are in the fray for the regional council. Pushproop Brar, Pardeep Kaur Sanghera and Envel Singh Sumbal are contesting for the Trustee, Peel District School Board.

