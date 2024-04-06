40-year-old man suffers burns

Abohar, April 5
A 40-year-old man suffered burn injuries at Kandhwala Amarkot village near Abohar.
The victim, Nathu Ram, who was smoking, left “beedi” on his bed, which led to the incident. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital. Doctors said Ram suffered 70 per cent burns.
