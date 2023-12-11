400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 10

Hundreds of kg of substandard paneer confiscated by health officials in Patiala had allegedly been sold ahead of Diwali following connivance between owner of a chilling centre and a Health Department officer.

Almost a month after the registration of an FIR, cops are yet to arrest Rajinder Kumar, owner of the chilling centre, and Food Safety Officer Sandeep Singh.

Sources in the Police Department said the duo allegedly connived to sell spurious cottage cheese in the market. “Despite 400 kg of paneer sealed by the Health Department, it went missing,” they said.

On November 6, a team led by the District Health Officer (DHO) had conducted a raid at RK Chilling Centre and sealed 500 kg of paneer, 15 litres of oil and 15 kg of skimmed milk powder.

“The report of samples received from a government laboratory stated that paneer was substandard and skimmed milk unsafe for human consumption. Rajinder was issued a notice to get the samples retested. However, he did not agree to it,” reads the FIR. When the Health Department decided to destroy these items, only 100 kg out of 500 kg of paneer was found by the DHO.

A senior police officer said they would arrest the duo to ascertain as to who bought spurious paneer from them. “Whosoever purchased adulterated paneer will be booked under Section 120-B of the IPC,” he said.

Anaj Mandi SHO Jaspreet Singh said Sandeep had not attended his office after a case was filed against him. “Anticipatory bail applications of the duo have been rejected,” he said.

A case under Sections 409 and 272 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954, has been registered against Rajinder and Sandeep at the Anaj Mandi police station.

