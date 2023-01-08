408-kg poppy husk found in bags of salt

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 7

The Khuiyansarwer police late last night recovered a huge quantity of poppy husk concealed in salt bags from a pick-up vehicle. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the driver, identified as Om Parkash of Phalodi, arrested.

A team led by Station House Officer Baljit Singh Jatana intercepted a pick-up vehicle carrying bags of salt near Gumjal village on the highway. When sacks were removed, several plastic bags filled with poppy husk weighing 408 kg in total were found.

Preliminary interrogation reportedly indicated that the consignment was to be delivered to someone at Rampura Phul in Bathinda district. The police seized the pick-up vehicle along with the consignment.

In the second incident, 60-kg poppy husk was seized from a car that its driver abandoned at a house in Sangeeta village, near Abohar. Three police teams stopped the car after a chase on National Highway 62. Circle Inspector Vikram Singh said the car was registered in the name of a person identified as Kesar Dev.

In the third incident, 60-kg poppy husk was seized from a car that a team led by Sub Inspector Mangu Ram intercepted last night near Makassar village. Car occupants Sandeep Singh of Bhagsar and Kistura Ram of Ratadiya village were arrested while a minor boy was also picked up from the car.