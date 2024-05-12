41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 11

A 41-year-old woman from a small farming family in Dangarkhera village, 8 km from Abohar, has translated truly the Mother’s Day message by fulfilling her daughter’s wish to clear Class X exam recently.

Manju Devi passed the exam, setting an example for women of rural areas and gave a befitting message to the society.

At a brief function organised on Saturday to felicitate her on the eve of Mother’s Day, Manju said age is just a number, if there is determination in the mind then any position can be achieved at any age.

Her daughter Kanchan served as her teacher at home while her husband Om Prakash and other family members used to encourage her.

Manju, after clearing Class X, has now made it her target to pass Class XII as well. After that, she plans to continue studying and become a graduate.

