410-gm gold seized at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

The Amritsar Customs Commissionerate has seized 410-gm gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport today.

The passenger was carrying gold in the form of paste, which was concealed between the layers of his vest and a carboard box. Rahul Nangare, Commissioner of Customs (P), Amritsar, said a passenger who arrived by a Spicejet flight from Dubai was intercepted after crossing through the green channel.

“Our officials questioned him if he was carrying any precious metal or contraband, but he replied in negative. Yet, our officials did his personal search. During examination of his baggage, officials found that he had concealed gold in the paste form,” he said. The market value of the seized gold stood at Rs 21.69 lakh.