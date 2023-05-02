 418-foot-high Tricolour, India’s tallest, to be hoisted at Attari : The Tribune India

418-foot-high Tricolour, India’s tallest, to be hoisted at Attari

418-foot-high Tricolour, India’s tallest, to be hoisted at Attari


Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 1

The country’s tallest Tricolour will be hoisted at the Attari border soon.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken the daunting task of setting up a 418-foot-tall national flag at Attari-Wagah joint checkPost. The flag pole will be 18 feet taller than the Pakistani Parcham-e-Sitarah-o-Hilal, flying atop a 400-feet high mast on the Wagah side.

At present, a 360-foot high Tricolour is hoisted at the check post and it was installed in March 2017. This 120x80 foot large flag weighs around 55 tonnes. In an apparent ‘flag war’, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag at a height of 400-foot on their side in August, the same year.

The new Tricolour project costs over Rs 3.5 crore. Disclosing this, Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla who had taken up the matter with the Ministry of National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) prominently, said the project is almost complete and is expected to be opened in the current month. “The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways will be present on the day of opening,” he said.

He said he had emphasised using a special material for that Tricolour so that it could bear the brunt of adverse weather conditions. “I have been told that the material which is generally used for making parachutes has been finalised for the purpose,” he said.

The pole mast has been specially designed. Being hollow, it would have stairs inside, in addition to a hydraulic lift outside. “This special provision will enable a couple of the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans to go atop the flag mast. It will serve as a medium to help them keep a watchful eye on the activities of the other side of the border too,” said Aujla.

NHAI Engineer-in-charge Yogesh Yadav confirmed that the Tricolour would be the tallest in the country. He said every minute detail was being examined under the supervision of project director Sunil Yadav.

After precise soil testing, the foundation of the pole has been set up opposite to the Swarn Jyoti Dwar near spectators’ gallery for wider visibility. “It is being done in a phased manner. After the installation, its surroundings too would be beautified with safety railing around,” he said.

Belagavi holds current record

  • Belagavi, Karnataka 361 ft
  • Attari-Wagah JCP 360 ft
  • Ranchi, Jharkhand 293 ft
  • Hyderabad 291 ft
  • Raipur 269 ft
  • Faridabad 250 ft
  • Pune 237 ft
  • Anand Park, Amritsar 170 ft

18 feet taller than Pak’s

The flag pole will be 18 feet taller than the Pak Parcham-e-Sitarah-o-Hilal, flying atop a 400-foot-high mast on the Wagah side.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies