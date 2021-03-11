424 Punjab VIPs to get security back on June 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told that the security of 424 protectees was withdrawn or pruned as a temporary measure due to the “Ghallughara” week marking Operation Blue Star’s anniversary. The Bench was also told that it would be restored automatically from June 7.

NO RELIEF FOR BISHNOI The Punjab and Haryana HC has dismissed alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s protection plea in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

As the security pruning case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh, senior deputy advocate-general Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala brought to the Bench’s notice the order issued in the matter on May 26. Among other things, it said the withdrawal order itself mentioned that “the measure was temporary due to law and order requirements”. This, Dhuriwala submitted, was with regard to the 424 protectees, and not others.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh was hearing a petition by former Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni through counsel Madhu Dayal. Soni was seeking the quashing of order dated May 11 de-categorising his security from “Z” and the withdrawal of security personnel.

Dayal contended that the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 184 ex-ministers and former MLAs on “pick and choose basis rather than actual threat perception” after the formation of the AAP government. “Z+ category security has been provided to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, among others,” Dayal said.

Dhuriwala submitted that 18 police personnel were already deployed in Soni’s security. He could pay for additional security in case he so desired, he said, adding the tax-payers’ money was at stake.

Dayal, on the other hand, contended six security personnel were deployed in three shifts. Of them, four were “static” and two for providing personal security. Referring to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, she contended four assassins used automatic weapons. “In his case too, Punjab said there was no threat perception. The incident makes it amply clear that two personnel will be grossly inadequate under such circumstances,” said Dayal.

