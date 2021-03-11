43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The Punjab Government effected its biggest administrative reshuffle today, transferring 43 IAS officers and 38 PCS officers. With these, the new government has more or less completed the immediate changes it required in the bureaucracy.

AS Thind, who till recently was on deputation to the FCI, has been posted as Chief Administrator, PUPDA. RK Kaushik, Director, Town and Country Planning Department, has been made MD, Sugarfed. Varinder Kumar Sharma, Sonali Giri and Isha Kalia — who were awaiting new responsibilities after their transfer from the posts of Deputy Commissioner — have been posted as CEO, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Chief Executive, PEDA; and MD, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company, respectively.

Some senior officers and some Deputy Commissioners have also been given additional charge. Sarvjit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been given the additional charge of Soil and Water Conservation. Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary, Planning, has been given the additional charge of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. Taxation Commissioner KK Yadav will also act as CEO, Bureau of Investment Promotion. C Cibin, Director, Industries, has been given the additional charge of MD, Punjab Infotech. Vinay Bublani is now Special Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice.

Neelima will now be MD, Punjab Health System Corporation, while Bhupinder Singh Special Secretary, Health. Karnesh Sharma is Director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Rajesh Dhiman is new Director, Sports. Deepti Uppal is Director General, Employment Generation, and Girish Dayalan is Director, Governance Reforms. They were both awaiting posting orders.