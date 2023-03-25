44 persons taken into preventive custody released

Chandigarh, March 24
The Punjab Police have released 44 persons, who were taken into preventive custody during the operation against “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said keeping in view that the youngsters should not suffer, they decided to release those who had a minimum role or were just following Amritpal on religious sentiments.
As many as 44 persons who were under preventive custody were handed over to their family members on Friday.
The development comes a day after the announcement by Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill that they may release 177 persons.
A total of 207 persons had been arrested for disturbing peace in the state. Of these, 30 were found involved in substantive criminal activities.
The IGP said thorough screening of the remaining persons was underway and those not found involved in any criminal activity would also be released.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...