44 persons taken into preventive custody released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The Punjab Police have released 44 persons, who were taken into preventive custody during the operation against “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said keeping in view that the youngsters should not suffer, they decided to release those who had a minimum role or were just following Amritpal on religious sentiments.

As many as 44 persons who were under preventive custody were handed over to their family members on Friday.

The development comes a day after the announcement by Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill that they may release 177 persons.

A total of 207 persons had been arrested for disturbing peace in the state. Of these, 30 were found involved in substantive criminal activities.

The IGP said thorough screening of the remaining persons was underway and those not found involved in any criminal activity would also be released.