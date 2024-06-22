448 Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Amritsar, June 21
Amid reverberation of ‘Bole So Nihal’, the Sikh jatha comprising 448 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh through the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost today.
The Pakistan High Commission has issued 509 visas for the pilgrimage. The pilgrims, under the umbrella of various Sikh organisations, including the SGPC, DSGMC, Khalra Mission Committee, Bhai MardanaYaadgar Kirtan Darbar society, Ferozepur, crossed the border.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh flagged off the jatha under the leadership of SGPC member Khushwinder Singh Bhatia and Gurmeet Singh Buh from its headquarters located in the Golden Temple complex.
The main event would be commemorated on June 29 at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, located near his ‘samadh’ (memorial).
During their stay from June 21 to June 30, the pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Sheikhupura and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal.
At the Wagah border side, officials of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) received the Indian jatha. The Pakistan authorities have put in place special arrangements, including travelling, accommodation and security for the pilgrims.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6