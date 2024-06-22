448 Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

Amid reverberation of ‘Bole So Nihal’, the Sikh jatha comprising 448 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh through the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost today.

The Pakistan High Commission has issued 509 visas for the pilgrimage. The pilgrims, under the umbrella of various Sikh organisations, including the SGPC, DSGMC, Khalra Mission Committee, Bhai MardanaYaadgar Kirtan Darbar society, Ferozepur, crossed the border.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh flagged off the jatha under the leadership of SGPC member Khushwinder Singh Bhatia and Gurmeet Singh Buh from its headquarters located in the Golden Temple complex.

The main event would be commemorated on June 29 at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, located near his ‘samadh’ (memorial).

During their stay from June 21 to June 30, the pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Sheikhupura and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal.

At the Wagah border side, officials of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) received the Indian jatha. The Pakistan authorities have put in place special arrangements, including travelling, accommodation and security for the pilgrims.

