45% increase in excise collection, says Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Highlighting the achievements of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Finance and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the state has witnessed corruption-free administration, revolution in health and education sector, revenue growth and crackdown on anti-social elements.

He said the Excise and Taxation Department registered 45 per cent increase in excise and 23 per cent rise in Goods and Services Tax collections as compared to financial year 2021-22. Cheema said the AAP government provided 26,797 jobs to youngsters, launched 500 mohalla clinics, provided 300 units per month free power to domestic consumers and announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia for families of martyrs.

He said 117 “schools of eminence” had been established and the government had initiated the process to regularise the services of 14,000 employees. “The AAP government has ensured timely payments to farmers, besides clearing dues of sugarcane growers,” said Cheema, adding that they had laid emphasis on direct seeding of rice and cultivation of “moong”. He said these efforts resulted into 30 per cent decrease in stubble-burning.

The Finance Minister said CM Mann had taken firm stand on Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal whereas the previous CMs did politics on this issue.

Cheema added that the Taxation Department had created a strong check on tax evasion and bogus billing. He said collection of enforcement wings increased from Rs 147.89 crore till February 2022 to Rs 173.27 crore till February2023, thus registering a growth of 17.2 per cent over the last fiscal. The Finance Minister said the state had attracted investment to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in the first year of AAP’s rule.