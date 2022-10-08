45 Malerkotla villages sans canal water

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 7

Around 45 villages of the erstwhile Malerkotla princely state are still without canal water as these have not been covered under the canal irrigation system so far. Since all these villages are in dark zone (an area where groundwater depletion exceeds the rate of recharging), the government is unlikely to allow any new tubewell connection here adding to the problems of farmers.

Affected farmers have decided to organise a vehicle march to the CM’s office at Dhuri from Katron village on Saturday. Farmers have started meetings to mobilise maximum people to participate in the protest.

“It is said that when the canal irrigation system was being developed in the state around 150 years ago, the then Nawab of Malerkotla did not pay the required money or provide the land. But for such an old mistake, all farmers are suffering till today. The state must take action to provide canal water to these villages,” said Bhupinder Longowal, a leader of Kirti Kisan Union.

Residents of affected villages said since groundwater was the only source of irrigation and other daily chores, it had been depleting fast. In 1986, the then Punjab Government had announced a canal project in the area. Later in 2014, it had also announced three canals. But nothing happened on the ground.

“In my village, groundwater has dropped to around 250 feet and if things remain same, our area will become a desert in soon. Like other villages of the state, we also have the right to canal water,” said Bahadur Singh from Faridpur village.

The affected villages are scattered in four Assembly constituencies — Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Mehal Kalan. After the formation of the AAP government in the state, farmers are hopeful that CM Bhagwant Mann, who is an MLA from Dhuri, will find a solution soon.

AAP MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman said, “I have asked senior officers for a detailed report. Our government will take appropriate action soon.”

