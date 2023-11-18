46 incidents in Ropar: Admn

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 17

The district administration has managed to restrict the stubble burning cases in current year to 46 (till November 16). While 243 and 305 cases were reported in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Out of these, 25 were confirmed cases. In the beginning, the police registered a case against one offender and issued environment compensation challans and collected Rs 72,500 in penalty.

