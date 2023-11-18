46 incidents in Ropar: Admn

Ropar, November 17
The district administration has managed to restrict the stubble burning cases in current year to 46 (till November 16). While 243 and 305 cases were reported in 2022 and 2021 respectively.
Out of these, 25 were confirmed cases. In the beginning, the police registered a case against one offender and issued environment compensation challans and collected Rs 72,500 in penalty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size
Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...
Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...