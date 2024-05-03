Patiala: 46 trains cancelled, 100 diverted in two days as ‘rail roko’ enters Day 16

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

The ‘rail roko’ protest by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha continued for the 16th consecutive day today at Shambhu railway station near Rajpura. As many as 46 passenger trains from May 2 to 4 will remain cancelled.

The cancelled trains include Jammu Mail, Kalka Express, Satluj Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Ferozepur Cantt Express Special and Delhi-Sarai Rohilla train.

Moreover, the protest has forced the railway authorities to divert 100 trains, causing logistical challenges and inconvenience to passengers.

Four trains have been short-terminated due to the ongoing demonstration, compounding the operational challenges faced by railway officials.

Expressing concern over the prolonged disruption, Senior DCM, Ferozepur, Ramandeep Singh highlighted the adverse impact of the protest on the railway operations and the inconvenience caused to passengers.

The trouble began following the arrest of three farmers Navdeep Singh, Anish Khatkar and Gurkirat Singh in February and March by the Haryana Police.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dilli Chalo’ at Shambhu and Khanauri borders entered the 80th day on Thursday.

