5.15 kg narcotics seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Fazilka, Dec 15

A packet of contraband suspected to be heroin weighing 4.490 kg, wrapped in a yellow tape, was seized by the BSF from Daoke village in Amritsar district.

Officials said on around 10.25 pm on Wednesday, BSF personnel heard buzz of a flying object entering into Indian territory from Pakistan side near Daoke village.

As the troops intercepted the drone, it flew back. During the search, the BSF recovered the narcotics lying on the ground.

After the whole area was cordoned off, the police and other security agencies begun an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in Fazilka, troops belonging to the 55th Battalion of the BSF heard the sound of an object entering into the Indian territory near Bareka village in the district at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. The troops fired six rounds in the direction of the sound, but the object, suspected to be another drone, disappeared.

During the search, one packet of heroin, weighing 2.650 kg, worth about Rs 13 crore in the international market, was found by the security forces.

According to sources, one person has been apprehended in this regard.

