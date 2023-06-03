5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Amritsar, June 3

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, has seized 5.5 kg narcotics that were dropped by a drone in Amritsar sector.

On the intervening night of June 2 -3, BSF troops deployed in depth areas heard the sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, a BSF officer said.

During search of the area, a big package wrapped in yellow plastic with five smaller packets inside suspected to contain heroin was found, he added.

On Friday, the BSF and Punjab Police had seized 2.5 kg narcotics that were suspected to be dropped by a drone in Fazilka sector and apprehended two suspects.