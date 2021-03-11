5 booked for attacking cops

Muktsar: The police have booked five persons for allegedly attacking a police team at Hakkuwala village on Saturday. Constable Rajwinder Singh said they had conducted a raid to nab Navkaran Singh, but those present at home attacked them. The accused include Giri Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Kaur, Pinky and Sandeep Kaur. TNS
‘Affiliate all schools to PSEB’
Patiala: Punjabi University has sent a proposal to the state government for proliferation of Punjabi language. This includes seeking to ensure that all schools in the state should be affiliated to Punjab School Education Board. The university wants proper implementation of the state Official Languages Act. TNS
Protest over closure of minors
Muktsar: Irate over closure of water channels and irregular power supply, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) on Monday blocked Muktsar-Ferozepur Road at Lubanianwali village. Sukhdev Singh Bura Gujjar, district chief of the union, said the fields need to be irrigated. Farmers also protested against an under construction godown, saying that pests have worsened their lives. TNS
Bid to rob bank foiled, 2 held
Sangrur: The police have arrested two persons who tried to rob a bank in Ladda village. The accused have been identified as Bhikhan and Lavpreet Singh. SSP Mandeep Sidhu said, “Our team arrested Bhikhan and Lavpreet from State Bank of India’s branch situated at Ladda bus stand. A case has been registered under Sections 392, 427 and 34 of the IPC. TNS
Fuel station robbed
Abohar: Miscreants looted Rs 35,000, two mobile phones, a DVR and a CPU from a fuel station at Bhangarkhera. The robbers held staffers hostage at gunpoint. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.
