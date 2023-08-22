5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka due to floods; no let-up in dam discharge

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 21

Five persons have died in Punjab — three in Kapurthala and two in Fazilka districts — in drowning and building-collapse incidents related to floods in the past 24 hours.

While the state received only 36.93 mm of rainfall, thousands of acres of land remained submerged in water spilling over from the overflowing rivers after floodgates of dams were again partially opened for the sixth day today. Though water in most districts located along upstream of the Sutlej and Beas has begun to recede, the downstream areas of Fazilka and Ferozepur continue to bear the brunt of the gushing waters. Information available with The Tribune shows the water level in the Pong dam has finally dropped below the maximum limit of 1,390 feet to 1,389.71 feet. However, the discharge of water will continue till the required safe level is reached. Also, there is forecast for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, including in the catchment areas of these dams, from Tuesday till August 25.

The amount of water released from both Pong and Bhakra dams remained nearly the same as yesterday. Today, 66,942 cusecs was released from Pong dam, against 68,690 cusecs yesterday, while the discharged from Bhakra dam remained 58,400 cusecs on both days.

The flow of the Sutlej water dropped from 2.25 lakh cusecs yesterday to 1.56 lakh cusecs today at Hussainiwala (Ferozepur) and from 1.69 lakh cusecs to 1.60 lakh cusecs at Harike (Tarn Taran).

The flow of the Beas at Passi (Hoshiarpur) and Dhilwan (Kapurthala), too, has reduced. At Passi, it dropped from 1,53,000 cusecs yesterday to 1,37,200 cusecs today, while at Dhilwan it came down from 1,55,500 cusecs to 1,39,000 cusecs.

While the water level is dropping, large tracts of land in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran district continue to be submerged.

Farmer killed in clash

Sangrur: A farmer was killed and seven policemen injured in a clash during a bid to block the Badbar toll plaza on the Sangrur-Barnala road on Monday. They were protesting raids on their leaders in Longowal who were planning to visit Chandigarh seeking early release of aid to flood-hit farmers.

