5 driving skill centres set up in Punjab: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Chandigarh, June 21
The Punjab Government has established five automotive and driving skill centres in the state, which provide driving skills training to those in need. These centers are located in Bathinda, Roopnagar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar disclosed this during his visit to the Tarn Taran Automotive and Driving Skill Centre, which is run by the Red Cross Society.
He inspected the facilities and distributed certificates to trainees. The minister said this center offers a two-day training programme on road safety rules.
“Earlier, the people had to travel to Mahuana in Muktsar district for refresher courses to get new or renew their driving licence. However, with the establishment of this centre in Tarn Taran, one can now receive the training locally,” he added.
