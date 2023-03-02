5 former legislators meet Behbal Kalan protesters at dharna site

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 1

Five former MLAs today reached Behbal Kalan to express their solidarity with Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha, which has been staging a dharna for the past over one year.

The morcha is demanding justice in the police firing incidents in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, in which two persons were killed and as many were injured. The MLAs — Nazar Singh Manshahia, Pirmal Singh, Jagdev Singh Kamaloo, Surjeet Singh Dhiman and Harwinder Singh Laddi — claimed they were in touch with former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a jail sentence. They said Sidhu was concerned about justice in the sacrilege and the police firing incidents.

While expressing satisfaction over the filing of chargesheet in the sacrilege cases, in which former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, then Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and then DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini have been named, the MLAs expressed their concern on the transfer of sacrilege cases to Chandigarh.

