5 held for illegal mining

Ludhiana, March 26
Five persons have been arrested for illegal mining after a complaint was filed on the anti-corruption helpline released by CM Bhagwant Mann.
The arrests came after the Koom Kalan police along with AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian conducted a raid at Balliawal village here on Thursday.
Those arrested are Gurnam Singh and Satnam Singh of Koom Kalan, Gurinder Singh and Amanpreet Singh of Gahi Bhaini, and Harkirat Singh of Doaba Bhaini. A case under the Mining Act was registered against the accused on Thursday. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...