5 held for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

Five persons have been arrested for illegal mining after a complaint was filed on the anti-corruption helpline released by CM Bhagwant Mann.

The arrests came after the Koom Kalan police along with AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian conducted a raid at Balliawal village here on Thursday.

Those arrested are Gurnam Singh and Satnam Singh of Koom Kalan, Gurinder Singh and Amanpreet Singh of Gahi Bhaini, and Harkirat Singh of Doaba Bhaini. A case under the Mining Act was registered against the accused on Thursday.