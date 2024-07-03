5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized, 1 held

Amritsar, July 2
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, of Khemkaran. About 5-kg heroin was recovered from his possession.
The police also impounded the motorcycle, on which the accused was travelling, said Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon during a press conference here on Tuesday,
He said Lakha was directly in touch with Pak-based drug smuggler, identified as Ali, and has been engaged in drug trafficking. Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added.
Sharing operation details, Dhillon said the police teams had got reliable inputs that Lakha had retrieved the drug consignment and was on the way from Khemkaran to deliver it in Amritsar.
Acting swiftly on the inputs, police teams from CIA-2 under the overall supervision of ADCP City-II Abhimanyu Rana laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the NDPS Act at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters