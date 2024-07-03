5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, of Khemkaran. About 5-kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

The police also impounded the motorcycle, on which the accused was travelling, said Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon during a press conference here on Tuesday,

He said Lakha was directly in touch with Pak-based drug smuggler, identified as Ali, and has been engaged in drug trafficking. Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added.

Sharing operation details, Dhillon said the police teams had got reliable inputs that Lakha had retrieved the drug consignment and was on the way from Khemkaran to deliver it in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, police teams from CIA-2 under the overall supervision of ADCP City-II Abhimanyu Rana laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the NDPS Act at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.