5 killed, 1 injured in Moga accident

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 6

Five persons travelling in a car were killed after it had a head-on collision with a truck loaded with paddy bags on the Moga-Amritsar road near village Kadahewal in Moga district on the wee hours on Monday. The bodies were badly mutilated.

The car occupants were heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the accident took place near the village around 3 am, said a police official. Fog was said to be the reason behind the accident, while the police were still probing the matter.

Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station SHO Jaswinder Singh said, “Five people died on the spot while sixth person Gurpreet Singh is seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. The deceased hail from Moga and Ferozepur districts.

It was learnt that the bodies were taken to the hospital in Moga, where, after conducting post-mortem, these would be handed over to family members.

He further said the car had the registration number of Delhi and initial probe showed that it was being driven at a high speed.

This is the second incident as on Sunday four persons, including a groom, was killed in a road mishap when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Moga highway near Ajitwal in the Moga district.

Groom Sukhwinder Singh, Arshdeep Kaur, Simran Kaur and Angrez Singh died in this incident. The probe had revealed that the incident took place due to heavy fog.

