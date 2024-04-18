5 labourers buried under debris as roof of house collapses in Rupnagar colony

Tribune News Service

Rupnagar, April 18

Five labourers were reportedly trapped under debris as a two-storeyed house collapsed in Rupnagar here on Thursday.

According to information, six labourers were present on the site as the work of raising the level of the house using jacks was under way in Preet Colony here.

It was around 3 pm when one of them went out to get water and the two-storeyed building collapsed, burying the remaining five, said officials.

Following the incident, Rupnagar DC Preeti Yadav and SSP Gulneet Singh reached the spot as rescue operation was going on.

