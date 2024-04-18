5 labourers buried under debris as roof of house collapses in Rupnagar colony

Rupnagar, April 18
Five labourers were reportedly trapped under debris as a two-storeyed house collapsed in Rupnagar here on Thursday.
According to information, six labourers were present on the site as the work of raising the level of the house using jacks was under way in Preet Colony here.
It was around 3 pm when one of them went out to get water and the two-storeyed building collapsed, burying the remaining five, said officials.
Following the incident, Rupnagar DC Preeti Yadav and SSP Gulneet Singh reached the spot as rescue operation was going on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home
India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...
Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserve...
Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study
Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court
Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...
Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work
Police say only emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire...