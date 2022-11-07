5-member SIT to probe Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri's murder in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

The Punjab Police have formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri. The SIT would be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Jagjit Singh Walia.

Other members are Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk and Abhimanyu Rana, CIA in-charge Amandeep Singh and Anti-Gangster Staff Wing in-charge Shiv Darshan Singh. ADGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke would supervise the investigation, said Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

The development came amid reports that the probe is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after preliminary investigations hinted at the alleged role of radical groups. An NIA team was already in the city and held meetings with police officials on the case. While Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harika has claimed the responsibility for the murder, a video of prime suspect Sandeep Singh, who is in seven-day police custody, with the controversial head of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, has raised questions over the role of the outfit.

Suri was cremated on Sunday, with hundreds attending the last rites at the Durgiana Shiv Puri cremation ground. The funeral procession passed through different parts of the city before reaching the cremation ground amid heavy police security. Former Deputy CM OP Soni was among those who attended the cremation. Earlier, Suri’s family members had refused to cremate the body after reports that several Hindu leaders were put under house arrest as a precautionary measure.

NIA team in Amritsar

Punjab Police form SIT amid reports that probe likely to be handed over to NIA

An NIA team was in Amritsar to hold meetings with police officials on the case

#punjab police #shiv sena #Sudhir Suri