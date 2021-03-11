5 members of Shishu gang nabbed from Ludhiana mall

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 23

The Ferozepur police on Saturday evening captured five members of Shishu gang from a Ludhiana mall. While three of them were nabbed from Pavillion Mall near Fountain chowk, two were captured from outside the mall.

These gangsters had fired shots in Ferozepur last night and the Ferozepur police were after them since then.

Today when they reached Pavillion Mall, police reached there while tracking their location.

Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh said the police had been tracking them since last night. They had been changing location frequently.

Today, when their location was traced to Pavillion Mall, a police team reached there and scanned the CCTV footage. After their presence was confirmed, police laid a trap after taking the private security of the mall into confidence, the SSP said.

“Our personnel had already taken positions and when the gangsters were coming out of the mall, cops along with the private security of mall cornered them,” added the SSP.

The police officer said Shishu gang was involved in cases of loot, firing, drugs and the five would be interrogated in connection with these crimes. More members of the gang are still at large.

Meanwhile, mall authorities said as per the CCTV footage, the gang members had entered the mall in the afternoon and they also watched KGF movie.