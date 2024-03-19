5 ministers fielded by AAP must quit: SAD

Bathinda, March 18
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Monday asked five AAP candidates, who are slated to contest the Lok Sabha poll, to resign from their ministries immediately in public interest.
AAP has fielded five Cabinet Ministers – Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Dr Balbir Singh – for the Lok Sabha poll.
Sukhbir during his ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra,’ said, “The state cannot afford paralysis in governance due to the absence of these ministers from their offices for the next two-and-a-half months.”
He added, “Also as key ministries, including Agriculture, Health and Transport, are involved, ministers Dr Balbir Singh, Khudian, Hayer, Dhaliwal and Bhullar should resign from their posts immediately.”
“AAP knows that it has lost political ground in the state after betraying each and every section of society. Now it has fallen back on fielding ministers in a desperate gambit to intimidate voters to secure their votes,” he said.
Asking Punjabis not to be daunted by such tactics, Badal said, “People should ask these ministers what they have done to better the lot of the common man in the last two years.” He alleged that the Agriculture Minister had failed to ensure compensation for damaged crops to farmers.
