5 nabbed with 2.95 kg heroin in separate cases

Abohar, June 13
In Hindumalkot, 31 km from Abohar, the police have seized around 3 kg of heroin from the possession of five people, including a couple.
Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav said heroin had been smuggled from across the border (Pakistan) through drone.
The SP said they seized 2.37 kg of heroin from Sandeep Singh, alias CP, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, both residents of Chak 1-C village. He said cops had also impounded their motorcycle.
During interrogation, Binder revealed that he had got the consignment from his relative Kuldeep Singh of Chak 44-PS village.
In a separate case, cops arrested Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, and his wife Shilpa Rani of Chak 1-C with 585 grams of heroin. They revealed that they had brought heroin from Nanak Singh, a resident of Chak 3-B near the border. Nanak was also rounded up later.
The total value of 2.95 kg of heroin in the international market is approximately Rs 15 crore.
Separate cases have been registered under the NDPS Act against the accused.
