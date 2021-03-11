5 Punjab Congress vice-chiefs announced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Congress has announced five vice-presidents. They are Dinanagar MLA Aruna Chaudhary, and ex-MLAs Inderbir Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Pargat Singh and Sunder Shyam Arora. Capt Sandeep Sandhu has been announced as the general secretary and Amit Vij as the treasure.

In Tarn Taran, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the government over its “poor performance”, saying it had failed on all fronts. Murders, kidnappings, snatchings and extortion were going on unabated, he said.

