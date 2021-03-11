5 Punjab Congress vice-chiefs announced

Chandigarh, April 29
The Congress has announced five vice-presidents. They are Dinanagar MLA Aruna Chaudhary, and ex-MLAs Inderbir Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Pargat Singh and Sunder Shyam Arora. Capt Sandeep Sandhu has been announced as the general secretary and Amit Vij as the treasure.
In Tarn Taran, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the government over its “poor performance”, saying it had failed on all fronts. Murders, kidnappings, snatchings and extortion were going on unabated, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull