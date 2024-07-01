Jalandhar: 5 shooters of Landa gang in police net, weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

Five shooters belonging to the gang of Canada-based designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, were arrested from Jalandhar on the charges of smuggling arms and drugs, extortion and contract killings, the police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Jatinder Singh, a security guard at a sports company based in Leather Complex here, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said at a press conference.

The company’s owner was targeted by Landa gang members for extortion. To intimidate the owner, the Landa gang members opened fire at his office, with the security guard escaping narrowly.

Initially, the police arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy, Bhupinder Singh alias Bunty, and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa in connection with the case. Further investigation of the suspects led to the arrest of five shooters - Jashanpreet Singh alias Kala, Gursharan Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Gurbaj Singh and Amritpal Singh - all residents of Tarn Taran.

The police have arrested these five shooters during a 15-day long operation, and recovered three 30-bore pistols with two cartridges and one 32-bore revolver from them.

Police Commissioner Sharma said Jashanpreet acted on instructions from gangster Lakhbir Landa, importing weapons from Pakistan, and conducting reconnaissance for potential criminal activities. Gursharan Singh was involved similar activities, and foreign-made weapons were seized from his possession.

Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, was implicated in extorting prominent businessmen in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Jalandhar, while Amritpal Singh was involved in reconnaissance and other criminal conspiracies under Landa’s directives, he said.

