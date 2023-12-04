5 youths killed in 'road rage' in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 3

Five youths were killed in an alleged road rage incident near Bara Bhai Ka village on Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway in Faridkot district on Saturday evening. In an accident between two cars allegedly racing against each other, a car hit other car from rear side. While all five occupants of the car in the rear were killed on the spot, the unidentified occupants of the car in front allegedly fled off the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Kothe Ramsar (Muktsar), Rohit of Gidderbaha, Harpinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Nanak Singh, all of Bathinda. The police are investigating about the other car which had a Jalandhar registration. Sources in police revealed that the occupants of both the cars had verbal argument at Bathinda over some issue before starting their journey towards Faridkot.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased staged a protest in front of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital today where the bodies were brought for the post-mortem. They alleged that the hospital staff made inordinate delay in conducting the post-mortem for unknown reasons. However, the hospital authorities said the delay was on the part of cops in completing the documentation.

