5 youths nabbed with 5 kg heroin

Fazilka, May 26

Five youths formed a cartel in February this year, contacted drug smugglers and finally fell into the police net.

Baljinder Singh, alias Lovely, Sukhchain Singh, alias Lucky and Solav Singh, all residents of Peer Ke Uttar village; Gurcharan Singh, alias Milkha of Swah Wala village and Kirandeep Singh of Badal Ke village are aged between 19 and 21 years. They came in contact with one another at a stadium in Jalalabad.

They came in contact with Kamaldeep Singh (32) of Kapurthala district, who was facing two cases under the NDPS Act. They also involved Daljit Singh (23) of Mahatam Nagar in Fazilka into the gang.

Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain today said the police seized 5.470 kg heroin, 40 cartridges, three bikes and six mobile phones, Rs 1.07 lakh drug money, 8.470 grams gold and 68.970 grams of silver from the possession of the accused.

